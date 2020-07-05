KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating after one male was shot and killed and two other males were shot and injured late Saturday night.
Police were called to 69th and Prospect on a reported shooting just before midnight.
When they arrived at the location, they located an unresponsive male on the sidewalk at Gregory and Prospect who was apparently shot. He was later pronounced deceased.
Officers later located a vehicle with two adult male gunshot victims at a local hospital. It was determined that these individuals were involved in this same incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Information leading to an arrest could result in up to a $25,000 cash reward.
