KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a double shooting where one male has died.
Kansas City officers were called to the area of Bannister and Crestview just before 11:15 p.m. Saturday on a sound of shots call.
When officers arrived at the location, they located a potential crime scene near the intersection.
Additional officers were checking the area and found a vehicle stopped west of Bannister and 71 Highway on Bannister. Inside that vehicle was an adult male who had been shot and was killed.
While officers were investigating, they were notified of a second shooting victim, an adult male, who arrived at a local hospital by a private vehicle. That victim is currently in stable condition.
Police said that based on the preliminary investigation and information from callers, it appears both shooting victims are from the same incident.
If anyone has any information about this case or saw anything, they are asked to call the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.
A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.
