The search is on for a stolen statue that was part of a tribute to Kansas City's origin.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A person of interest has been arrested after a statue was stolen this week from Heritage Park. The statue was part of a tribute to Kansas City's origin.

The Clay County Prosecutor’s Office charged 56-year-old Charles Fuentes with a felony Class D receiving stolen property.  He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

The 400-pound bronze statue is part of the Francois Chouteau Memorial. A parks employee noticed the statue was missing from a display with two other figures Wednesday.

Along with the arrest, police also recovered the statue. The problem is that it's in pieces, and police believe the thieves were attempting to break it down and sell it.

The chairmen of the Heritage Fountain are looking into whether it can be reassembled.

