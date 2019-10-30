PLATTE CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a teenage pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night at 45 Highway and Grass Pad Road.
Major Erik Holland with the Platte County Sheriff's Office told KCTV5 News that a 14-year-old male reportedly got out of a car after arguing with someone in the car.
He started walking down the road and that’s when the driver of a pickup truck hit him. That driver stayed to talk to investigators.
Holland believes the teen was with family members.
It’s not clear if he was walking in the road or on the shoulder and it is also not clear if weather played a role in the crash.
Holland said the teen was declared deceased on the scene.
