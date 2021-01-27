KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Wednesday, with below freezing temperatures and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, community members participated in the annual Point-in-Time count. The goal is to get a clearer picture of just how many people are currently experiencing homelessness in Kansas City.
Teams counted people in emergency shelters, transitional housing and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness. Some teams included Kansas City Missouri police officers and Kansas City VA Medical Center employees.
“About 10 years ago the VA really took this on as a primary mission to end homelessness among veterans and that's where we started to develop these relationships with community partners,” KCVA Medical Center Director David Isaacks said.
Isaacks says last year they counted approximately 1,500 people which included approximately 40 veterans who were experiencing homelessness in Kansas City, Mo. That was in January 2020 before COVID-19 greatly impacted the Kansas City, Mo community.
“The count is really important because that's how national funding may come,” Isaacks said. “It's one way that resources come back into the community.”
During each Point-in-Time count, KCVA works to connect veterans with resources.
“Then we can wrap additional services around them that were approved through our health care system,” Isaacks said. “We will follow up with them in the coming days, as we identify them, get them their benefits that they may already be entitled as well as connect them with health care.”
