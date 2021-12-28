OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Plowboys BBQ is closing its Overland Park location on West 75th Street, effective immediately, "due to pandemic challenges," the company announced Tuesday morning.
Plowboys will keep operating its two other locations, on Main Street in Kansas City, MO, and on 7 Highway in Blue Springs, along with its catering division and concession stands at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Overland Park location that is closing was a feeding hub for more than 35,000 essential workers through Operation BBQ Relief during the early COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.
“We have dealt with a pandemic that included layoffs, mask mandates, and supply chain and labor shortages, and we believe 2022 will continue to be a tough year for restaurants,” said founder Todd Johns. “We believe it is in the best interest of our brand to focus our efforts on our most productive locations and expand our highly sought-after catering operations. Our sincere thank you to all the barbeque fans who supported us in Overland Park.”
