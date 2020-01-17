JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – On Friday, a Pleasant Hill man was sentenced to 34 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman and injuring another while he was out on bond.
In November, a jury convicted 28-year-old Michael T. Dumas of second-degree murder, third-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action.
The jury recommended a sentence of up to 34 years in prison, which a judge ultimately sentenced him to.
According to court records, Independence police went to a home in the 3800 block of S. Sterling Avenue on a call about a double shooting in Nov. of 2018. When they arrived, they found both victims at the home.
Witnesses said that the suspect, Dumas, had recently been with the woman who was killed named Sarah Simms.
Witnesses said that Dumas was also a suspect in a 2017 murder but was out on bond. Additionally, Simms was a witness in that 2017 murder.
A witness told police that Dumas shot Simms with a shotgun inside the home on Sterling and wounded a second victim.
Police found shotgun shells at the scene. Plus, Dumas’ vehicle was parked outside and shotgun shells similar to those found at the homicide scene were found near it.
