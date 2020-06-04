KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Streets on the Plaza are open to drivers again, but many businesses are still boarded up from protests over the last week.
Some business owners are ready to take down the protective barrier between their livelihood and protesters.
Along 47th Street on The Plaza, 3D HQ is one of the first businesses to be seen taking down the boards on the front of their business. If you look just next door, there are a few that haven’t taken anything down even though streets are now open.
The owners of 3D HQ said they’re happy to have their business looking back to normal. Originally, they weren’t going to put anything up over their windows. After some businesses nearby were damaged on Saturday, they bought some plywood.
The owners said these protests were necessary and they believe they have already sparked some change in KC.
“To all of the people that stood out there in the heat that marched and protested, you know they made a difference,” said Nick Nikkhah.
“I think it’s a unique experiencem, to say the least,” said Fabian Conde. “I think it allows us to see it from both perspectives, both as minority business owners and civilians.”
On Thursday afternoon, protesters were gathered by the J.C. Nichols fountain about a block and a half away. The crowds weren’t close to the numbers we’ve seen over the past few days.
