KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- People living in the Plaza Club City Apartments say they’ve been without A/C for months. About four weeks ago, management replaced the chillers in the buildings.
Tenants say that fix only gave relief to some. When Abby Kerber moved in she said she didn’t get any warning upfront about the broken A/C.
We asked the PR firm representing the complex if they disclosed to tenants who have moved in over the last eight months there is a possibility their A/C isn’t working. They told us the community anticipated they’d have it fixed before it was needed, so they didn’t disclose it to new tenants.
“I just didn’t expect it. They label these as luxury Plaza apartments,” Kerber said. “I don’t know about you, but living in 90 degrees in your own home is not luxury.”
When Kerber showed KCTV5 around her apartment last week, it was full of small box fans to keep air flowing. When she put her hand on the air vent, nothing came out.
“Cups of water; I’m going through it because you have to,” she said. “It’s like the heat outside, except I’m in the heat in my apartment, which is supposed to be home.”
KCTV5 reached out to the apartment complex to see what they are doing to help residents still without air conditioning.
A PR firm representing the complex sent us a statement on July 12 that said, in part:
“With the exception of a few apartments with interior fan or other issues that surfaced after we brought the chillers online, all of our residents now have air conditioning. We have already fixed issues in most of the individual units and are working through the few remaining units as quickly as possible. Again, we are deeply sorry and apologize for the inconvenience that this issue has caused many of our customers at Plaza Club City Apartments.”
When KCTV5 followed up today to see how many tenants are still without AC, the PR firm says the regional manager isn’t aware of anyone without A/C.
About an hour before the KCTV5 television story ran, the firm told KCTV5 Kerber's A/C was back up and running. Kerber was not at home to confirm their claim.
“It’s terrible. I wouldn’t want to force this on anyone,” she said during an interview last week. “I try to be patient. I get it, stuff happens. But, I’m just so sick of it. It’s always being swept under the rug.”
Kerber said when she cooks the gas from her stove heats up the entire apartment. When she’s sleeping, it’s tough to get a good night’s rest.
“Living here is uncomfortable and that’s not what you want for your home,” Kerber said.
Kerber is hoping she doesn’t have to call this place home for much longer.
