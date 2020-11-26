KANSAS CITY, MO – The 91st Annual Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony celebrated Kansas City’s essential frontline workers who are keeping our communities going during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virtual event let anyone watch the lighting ceremony from the comfort of their own home. Several families still made the drive and watched the event from a distance on the Country Club Plaza. The virtual countdown included a tribute to doctors, nurses, grocery store employees, utility workers, teachers, farmers, delivery drivers and many other essential workers.
To hear from spectators and see the flip of the switch, watch the video above.
