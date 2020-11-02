KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Businesses on the Country Club Plaza are already preparing for the potential of civil unrest following results of Tuesday's presidential election.
Monday night a crew with a company called Commercial Services was working to secure the glass at Helzberg Diamonds.
They started their day at Kendra Scott, also a jewelry store. Jayson Martin, who owns Commercial Services, said those are the only two such jobs he’s been called on so far this week, but this year has been unlike any other.
“Amidst the climate that we’re under, we get lots of calls for these board-ups nowadays,” Martin said.
His company did the same work for the Kendra Scott store in May but that time it was after the windows were smashed when some nights of racial justice protests turned destructive.
Helzberg Diamonds was not one of his clients in May but was also hit then.
Martin said his company specializes in retail businesses, usually making improvements, from carpentry to painting to tile work. That part of the business is down, he said, but the board-up work has more than made up for it.
“It’s bittersweet,” Martin opined. “You get paid but it’s not very satisfying to do this kind of work. It just isn’t. You’re preventing damage. We like to make stores look pretty, not board them up.”
A third business already boarded up on the Plaza on Monday is Lucky Brand Jeans. The hours are posted on the plywood covered steel door. KCTV5 News stopped in before they closed at 7 p.m. to confirm they are still open despite how the exterior might appear.
