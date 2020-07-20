KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Organizers of the Plaza Art Fair say the annual fall event is the latest metro tradition to be canceled in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In a release Monday, management of the Country Club Plaza said the decision to cancel the “traditional aspects” of the event was made out of “concern for the safety of participants and the community.”
Plaza general manager Kasey Vena noted that while the in-person activities of the art fair will not happen, organizers are working to determine if there can be some digital version of the event.
“This was naturally a very difficult decision that we did not come to lightly, but public safety must always be our top priority,” Vena said. “We are in the process of reimagining this year’s event so that we may recognize the talented artists selected and celebrate art, food and music in new ways, including through our various digital platforms.”
This would have marked the 89th year for the Plaza Art Fair, which draws thousands of visitors to see the hundreds of artists on display over nine city blocks.
Management at the County Club Plaza said updates on any digital “reimagining” of the Plaza Art Fair would be available on the event's website at PlazaArtFair.com.
