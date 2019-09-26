PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- An 80-year-old Platte County woman has died after a wreck on Missouri Highway 45 Spur.
The Platte County Sheriff's Office and EMS responded about 4 p.m. Tuesday to the crash at Stillings Road.
The woman was driving a 2017 Mitsubishi SUV. She also had a 2-month-old with her and was heading northbound when their vehicle was struck by a 2002 Ram 2500 traveling west on Hwy. 45 Spur.
The truck was driven by a 65-year-old man of Mclouth, Kansas.
The woman died at the hospital. The infant was taken to Children's Mercy Hospital for treatment.
Deputies say the infant was properly secured in a car seat and that the woman was wearing a seatbelt.
No identities have been released at this time.
