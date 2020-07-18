PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) - The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that occurred overnight south of Dearborn, Missouri.
Officials said the victims are a 21-year-old and a 23-year-old who are being treated at area hospitals. They did not specify their conditions.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect is in custody and is being interviewed by investigators.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
