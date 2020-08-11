PLATTE CITY, MO (KCTV) - The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in the back of the head and is expected to survive.
The Platte County Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash on Interstate 29 just north of 273 Highway in Tracy, Missouri just before 2 a.m.
While deputies were heading to the location, they were notified of a possible gunshot injury there. When they arrived at the location, they made contact with a 26-year-old male. He had a gunshot wound to the back of his head and what authorities said appeared to be an exit wound on his face.
According to deputies, the wounded party indicated that he was driving the vehicle when his uncle, who has been identified as 31-year-old Constatin Iavorschi, shot him in the back of the head.
The wounded party was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive.
Iavorschi was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Platte County Detention Center.
