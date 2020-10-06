Christopher Skinner .jpg

PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) - The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing and endangered person.

51-year-old Christopher Skinner is described as a white male from the Parkville, Missouri area.

Skinner suffers from Alzheimer’s and was last seen at his home near Parkville at 10:15 a.m. on October 6.

Skinner was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue zip-up hoodie.

He is believed to be driving a blue 2015 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, Missouri license JD7 Z0X.

Anyone observing Skinner is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.

