PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) - The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing and endangered person.
51-year-old Christopher Skinner is described as a white male from the Parkville, Missouri area.
Skinner suffers from Alzheimer’s and was last seen at his home near Parkville at 10:15 a.m. on October 6.
Skinner was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue zip-up hoodie.
He is believed to be driving a blue 2015 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, Missouri license JD7 Z0X.
Anyone observing Skinner is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.