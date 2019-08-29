KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The increasingly high costs for youth sports is forcing some families to turn away from getting their kids involved in it.
Heather Tucker's favorite thing to do each week is watching her daughter on the hardwood, but being that coach on the sideline comes at a steep cost.
"Probably around $1,000 throughout the whole year," she said.
That's yearly fee for all three of her children between softball, basketball, football and volleyball -- it is always changing.
According to a recent RAND Corporation study, middle and low income households cited cost as the top reason their kids don’t participate in organized sports. But, for Tucker quitting, that isn’t an option.
The study goes on to say the typical family with kids playing sports spend about $700 in fees, equipment and more, but some spend up to $35,000.
"Lauren, she plays three sports ... one for school and two on clubs, and then I have another daughter who plays one sport for school, and she’s on a club team as well," parent Wes Dittmer said.
For Dittmer, it’s a major investment.
"The cost of joining a team that’s one component of it sometimes a bigger piece how much time are you spending in Kansas City. Are you traveling? Are you traveling when you can drive or are you having to fly?" he said.
It is a financial and time sacrifice he is willing to take, and one Kristen Davis remembers making.
"Played at the middle school and high school level and actually went on to college a few years early and couldn’t continue to participate at the NCAA level, and I kind of took up coaching in order to fill the void," said Davis, the KC Premiere Basketball executive director.
Davis is still coaching for a program she started more than 20 years ago.
KC Premiere is a group aimed at taking kids to the next level.
"Every player who has successfully made it through the program has gone off to college on a scholarship either academic athletic or some combination thereof," she said.
With that goal in mind, the program does come at a high cost, but one the group is always willing to work around.
Davis is also a part of the Platte County Sports Commission and says their goal is to help make sports affordable for kids, offering several free introductory youth clinics for kids to try various sports.
"When parents see the eyes light up and the kids really take to something then it’s easier to kind of justify the expense, I think," Davis said.
It is an expense that many parents hope will pay out in the long run.
"All this money I put in yearly will pay off for college just paying it in advance," Tucker said.
