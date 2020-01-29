PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – One person has died after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
Officials were called to Missouri North 45 Highway south of Northwest 45 Spur in Unincorporated Platte County for a crash just before 8:30.
A 30-year-old man from Winchester, Kansas, was driving a 1995 Dodge Dakota and had one passenger in the vehicle at the time, a 39-year-old woman.
They were travelling southbound on Missouri 45 when their vehicle crossed the centerline of the road and struck a 2010 Volvo SUV traveling northbound on Missouri 45.
The Volvo SUV was driven by a 40-year-old male.
The 30-year-old male driver was pronounced deceased at the location of the crash. The 39-year-old female and the 40-year-old male were transported to a local hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.
The identity of the 30-year-old male driver has yet to be released.
