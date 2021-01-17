PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating after a 60-year-old man died in a suspicious fire overnight Sunday.
Timothy Darby, 60, was found dead inside the home.
The fire, which investigators classify as suspicious, was reported just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.
The Platte County Sheriff's Office and Weston Police Department are speaking with a person of interest in the case.
