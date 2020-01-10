PLATTE CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Platte County judge sentenced a Platte City man to 30 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually molesting a girl when she was just two years old.
Prosecutors said 31-year-old Brandon S. Vanmeter received the sentence in circuit court Thursday following his November 2019 guilty plea to a charge of first-degree statutory sodomy.
Investigators learned of the incident following a “bad touch” presentation at a school, after which an 8-year-old student told a staff member about the situation.
School officials called the Jackson County Division of Family Services hotline, and DFS staff contacted investigators with the Platte City Police Department.
While initially denying the claims, Vanmeter admitted as part of his plea that he abused the child five or six times while she was two to three years old.
"Words cannot adequately convey the horrific crimes this man inflicted on this young child,” Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said. “This defendant received a 30-year sentence, but he imposed a life sentence on his victim."
