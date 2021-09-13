PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Platte County Health Department has officially hired a new director to take over following the current director's retirement.
Mary Jo Vernon is the current director. She's is set to retire at the end of the year. After that, Andrew Warlen will take over.
Most recently, Warlen was the director at the Cass County Health Department.
“I am honored to be selected as Platte County’s new public health director,” Warlen said. “I have known Mary Jo Vernon for many years and I definitely have some pretty big shoes to fill. I am excited to start serving the citizens of Platte County.”
The health department says Warlen, MPH (Master of Public Health), has more than 27 years of experience and has worked in environmental health, communicable disease and response planning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.