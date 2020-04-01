Platte County natural gas line break_frame_4456.png

PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Platte County authorities are on scene of a natural gas pipeline break.

The West Platte Fire Department and the Platte County Sheriff's Office are on scene of a natural gas pipeline break on 273 Highway near Schaback Road.

Authorities said 273 Highway is currently shut down. This pipeline feeds Platte City and Tracy.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office said the gas will be shut off while the line is being repaired. Citizens should use caution when re-lighting pilot lights once service is restored.

This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

