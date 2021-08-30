KEARNEY, MO (KCTV) -- Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative is sending four of its linemen and three trucks to Louisiana to help out as the state works to recover from Hurricane Ida.
“We believe it’s important for electric cooperatives to assist each other in times of need,” said Dave Deihl, CEO and General Manager of Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative. “Our employees have once again stepped up to the plate to take on the difficult task of restoring power to a heavily damaged community, just as others have done for us in the past when our cooperative faced extensive damage from natural disasters.”
The crew being sent to Louisiana is part of a coordinated effort by the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives to respond to Demco Electric Cooperative's call for help out of northwest New Orleans.
PCEC says that more than 65% of Demco Electric’s customers are without power because of Hurricane Ida. "The cooperative currently expects full restoration could take multiple weeks to complete," they add.
PCEC also notes that they sent three crews to help Beauregard Electric Cooperative, which is also in Louisiana, after Hurricane Laura hit last year.
