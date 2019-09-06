LAWRENCE, KS (AP) -- A manufacturer of heating, cooling and plumbing equipment wants to build a new facility at a Lawrence business park that would bring 80 jobs to the city.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports that U.S. Engineering Metalworks has filed plans with the city to build the 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on an approximately 25-acre site at the Lawrence VenturePark on the eastern edge of the city. The Kansas City, Missouri-based company would become the first to locate a business in the park, which opened in 2014.
It is seeking a property tax break and other incentives from the city as part of the project. The company says it anticipates about 80 jobs would be located at the Lawrence plant initially, and that number could grow to 140 in about five years.
___
Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.