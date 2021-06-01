KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Planet Comicon Kansas City will return to Bartle Hall in downtown Kansas City on August 20-22.
Tickets to the the largest and longest-running comic book convention and pop culture event in the region are now on sale.
The annual event, which was postponed from March 2020, will move forward with many of the guests scheduled for the original show date.
Superheroes, wrestlers, villains, comic creators and many more will come together for the show’s 21st year:
- William Zabka and Martin Kove from Cobra Kai
- Gaten Matarazzo and Gabriella Pizzolo from Stranger Things
- Legendary comic creator Roy Thomas
- Rachel Skarsten from Batwoman
- Brent Spiner from Star Trek: Next Generation
- Lou Ferrigno from The Incredible Hulk
- J Michael Tatum, Luci Christian, Colleen Clinkenbeard, Eric Vale and David Mantranga from My Hero Academia
- Katie Cassidy from Arrow
- Sam Jones from Flash Gordon and Ted
- WWE Hall of Fame wrestlers Booker T, Diamond Dallas Page and Jerry Lawler
- Jen Brown, Samantha Ireland, Miles Luna and Neath Oum from RWBY
The complete list is available on the Planet Comicon website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.