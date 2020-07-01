Walk around downtown Kansas City May 20-22 and you might see some very super costumes or even a celebrity. Planet Comicon is going on at Bartle Hall.
Planet Comicon Kansas City is the largest and longest-running comic book convention and pop culture event in the region.
“It is with great regret that we must announce the cancellation of Planet Comicon Kansas City 2020,” founder and CEO, Chris Jackson, said. “The health and safety of those attending Planet Comicon Kansas City is paramount. After consultations with the convention center management, as well as many exhibitors, creators, guests and fans, we do not see a way to move forward that would allow an event that resembles Planet Comicon Kansas City to proceed while also protecting the health and safety of the thousands of people who attend PCKC.”
Planet Comicon Kansas City will return to Bartle Hall April 16-18, 2021.
Several 2020 guests have already confirmed that they plan to attend the 2021 event including the trio from Karate Kid/Cobra Kai, Roy Thomas and Garth Ennis. Additional guests will be announced in the coming months.
All 2020 event ticket holders may automatically transfer their tickets to the 2021 event if they choose. Full refunds will also be available through April 5, 2021 to allow ticket holders plenty of time to see the new guest lineup and event plans for 2021.
