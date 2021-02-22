Plane carrying 6 skids off runway at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- No one was injured after a plane carrying six people skid off the runway at the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport.
It happened just before 11 .m. Monday. A single engine Piper Malibu airplane was landing to the south at the airport when it had a problem with its brakes.
The airplane skidded off the runway into a grassy area. Six people were on the plane. No one was injured.
The airport was shut down for about 20 minutes.
