KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The new KCI terminal is more than halfway complete and the city took a step toward taking care of the concessions at the airport today.
A panel has recommended the concession contract go to Vantage Airport Group, a company that operates concessions in 31 airports.
Vantage says it is committed to working with local businesses and minorities, and having 100% of its locations open when the terminal opens in March 2023.
Their plan calls for linking different areas of the airport to iconic areas of the city, like 18th & Vine, Union Station, and The Stockyards District.
Among the local businesses that will be represented are Martin City Brewing, Parisi Coffee, and a "barbecue experience" that will be operated in partnership with the American Royal.
The full council still have to approve the choice.
