KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A Piper High School senior has won a $28,000 e-sports scholarship to Central Methodist University.
It was awarded to Kyron Fergus as a part of a team of three triumphant gamers in the Rainbow 6 Siege tournament on Twitch.
“We were confident going into the tournament. We only lost one game in pool play and we dominated in bracket play,” said Kyron. “As soon as we got the chemistry, we were unstoppable, which only took two games.”
Kyron plans to study marine biology and is working through admissions at CMU right now.
CMU’s e-sports was established roughly three years ago and has continued to grow ever since.
“We’re competing not only with universities of our size, but also Division 1 colleges, junior colleges, Division 2 and 3, international colleges,” said Aaron Shockley, director and head E-Sports coach at CMU.
Kyron said he was nervous going into the championship match, but excited to be a part of it all.
“Winning a scholarship through video games is insane and I did not want to mess it up,” he said. “Our opponent we played in the finals was extremely good. They technically outranked us but we had better team plays and execution. I am extremely blessed to have Delo and Reaper as teammates. We played well and I couldn't ask for anyone better. I am thankful to have gotten the opportunity to win the scholarship.”
