SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- A week after our record-breaking cold temperatures, we’ve learned a child advocacy organization is still cleaning up from a huge mess.
Fire sprinkler pipes burst at Sunflower House, which is impacting the organization as they work to help children in our community.
Last Tuesday, employees heard the sound of rushing water. They discovered a pipe burst, which sent water flowing into their building.
Two-thirds of the building was affected.
When the pipes burst last Tuesday afternoon around 2:45 p.m., the fire alarm also went off but thankfully there was not a fire.
Sunflower House provides forensic interviews, advocacy and therapy to children who are victims of abuse or who have witnessed a crime.
After employees discovered the burst pipes, they evacuated the building and called 911.
“They came very quickly, but we were told that about 100 gallons of water per minute were flooding onto our floors,” said Cindy Riddell, Child Assessment Program Director. “Even though they came quickly, the damage was already done. And, we have massive damage to the child assessment wing where all the forensic interviews happen. And then, also, down in our training room in our education department as well.”
Because the services they offer are so important, they’ve conducted interviews at local police departments and are offering other services offsite until restoration is complete.
If you’d like to help Sunflower House recover from these unexpected costs from the extensive damage you can donate at sunflowerhouse.org/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.