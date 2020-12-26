PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The FAA is investigating after a single engine plane crash happened shortly after noon on Saturday.
It happened at the Noah's Ark Airport located near Northwest River Road and Waldron Drive, southwest of Highway 45.
The single engine plane was landing when the accident happened and the nose of the plane went into the ground.
The only person in the plane was the pilot. The Platte County Sheriff's Office says the man sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates. We are sending a crew to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.