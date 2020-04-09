LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- An eye-catching pyramid of bright red and blue bikes at a Lawrence scrap metal yard is raising questions.
As it turns out, the bikes belonged to a bike-sharing company called VeoRide.
Some people aren’t too happy these bikes ended up there and say it is just a mountain of metal and rubber. However, VeoRide says otherwise.
“It looks like there’s some in the pile that could be saved, but I’d say the majority of them have already been crushed and cut in half,” said Brian Shay.
Brian Shay is the owner of Re-Cyclery, a bike repair and refurbishing shop in Lawrence.
He looked at the pile of tangled bikes sitting over at Haskell Recycling Center and was saddened.
“Nobody cared to do anything with it but destroy it all,” Shay said.
The company who owned the bikes defends the pile. They’re a bike-sharing company who recently ended their contract with the University of Kansas, which is where the bikes had been.
“There were some we deemed were pretty well beyond repair,” Andrew Miles, who works for VeoRide, said.
He said they tried to donate bikes that could have had a second life, but all their attempts failed.
“I was not cold calling every day, hounding people because it was in the middle of people shutting down essential businesses,” Miles said. “But we tried the Boys and Girls Club. I just didn’t hear back from them.”
He claims this method was more sustainable.
“In reality, it’s actually cheaper and has a lower carbon footprint just to scrap that unit and have a new unit,” he said
Re-Cyclery said VeoRide didn’t reach out to their bike repair shop, but they would have loved to help.
“I see some good wheels and good frames and things, but you look at the bottom here and they’re all destroyed,” Shay said.
Re-Cyclery said they’ve received many emails from homeless shelters, youth centers, and even a correctional facility inquiring about the bikes. They plan to head back to the scrap yard on Monday to take down all the bikes and decide if they can salvage anything.
