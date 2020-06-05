KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- All of the protests have been a strain on police. Most have been stoic on the front lines, but some are opening up about the strain.
They’ve been hit with frozen water bottles, rocks, and even pig heads.
Officers have been screamed at on the front lines for days and it’s something the FOP has addressed with KCTV5, saying that obviously this kind of strain and stress affects you.
And, this will need to be addressed.
KCTV5’s Angie Ricono wanted to warn you that the picture of the pig head is a bit graphic. However, it is real and KCTV5 does think it’s important to not sanitize and downplay what officers are dealing with.
The picture shows what is obviously a pig’s head from a carcass. It was thrown at police on the Plaza. Another was thrown at police headquarters.
The picture was sent to Ricono; it did not come directly from the police. However, they do not deny the authenticity of the photo.
KCTV5 was at police headquarters during Friday’s rally and discussed the strain on officers.
“It can be challenging,” said Sgt. Jake Becchina with the KCPD. “I mean, you are standing face to face with people who are hurling insults at you. At one point in time, I know almost every officer had been struck by some item thrown at them. But, we serve the community and right now what the community needs is to be heard and to express what they are feeling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.