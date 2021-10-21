(KCTV) -- Pfizer released new efficacy information early Thursday morning, saying their booster shot is over 95 percent effective against infection from COVID-19.
The pharmaceutical company released the information on its website at 6:45 a.m., saying:
- First results from any randomized, controlled COVID-19 vaccine booster trial demonstrate a relative vaccine efficacy of 95.6% against disease during a period when Delta was the prevalent strain.
- In trial with more than 10,000 participants 16 years of age and older, COVID-19 booster was found to have a favorable safety profile.
- Companies plan to submit these data to FDA, EMA and other regulatory agencies to further support licensure in the U.S. and other countries.
The results come from a Phase 3 randomized trial of 10,000 booster recipients 16 years old and older that evaluated the efficacy and safety of the 30-milligram booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
“These results provide further evidence of the benefits of boosters as we aim to keep people well-protected against this disease,” said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. “In addition to our efforts to increase global access and uptake among the unvaccinated, we believe boosters have a critical role to play in addressing the ongoing public health threat of this pandemic. We look forward to sharing these data with health authorities and working together to determine how they can be used to support the rollout of booster doses around the world.”
The FDA on Wednesday approved booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines. Pfizer's booster shot is the only one approved on the market in the U.S., but a signature from the CDC director soon could make Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster doses available across the country.
Pfizer's booster of children aged 5 to 11 is closing in on approval in the U.S.
