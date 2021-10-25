SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) -- Emergency management officials are examining a tornado siren and two storm shelters that reportedly did not function as planned during Sunday night's storm.
The county confirmed that two EF-0 tornados hit near Sedalia, damaging trees and homes in several neighborhoods.
KCTV5 received reports of some residents not hearing warning sirens during the storm. County officials said they were investigating the claims.
In a Facebook post, Sheriff Brad Anders wrote:
"We are very thankful that everyone is OK! Monsees Lake appears to have received the worst of it, but the community came together very quickly and offered a helping hand to those in need. Thank you all! I am aware of reports regarding storm shelter issues and siren issues. I will follow up on this tomorrow with EMA. Again, I am thankful nobody was hurt!"
Trisha Rooda, the county's EMA Director, later clarified that her department had received one report of a siren malfunctioning near 16th and Harrison in Sedalia. A resident had complained that it did not sound until after the storm had passed.
Chris Klein, who lives a block from the siren, confirmed that the warning came a little late.
"The sirens were about 10 minutes after," Klein said. "They actually came after the phone [notification] did."
Rooda also said that two storm shelters in the county--one near the Maplewood subdivision and one near Smithton, Mo.--experienced a glitch with their electronic locks and had to be opened manually. She said volunteers were able to get people inside before the storm hit.
Rooda added that their system showed that every siren in the county had functioned properly. They had last been tested on Sept. 1, and would be tested again on Nov. 3, weather permitting.
In a statement to KCTV5, she wrote:
"Fast moving storms went from a severe thunderstorm warning to a tornado warning within 2 minutes from the national weather service. I have EMA volunteer storm spotters that were mostly on the west side of the county during the severe thunderstorm warning. They quickly started going east once they determined what direction it was going. During and after the storm there was a lot of inaccurate posts on social media.
The sirens are outdoor warning systems put in place to alert those who are outside to seek shelter now. For those inside should rely on the 3 different forms of communication/receive alerts and warnings.
Below are the 3 different forms communication that I encourage residence to have in case one fails you have two others to fall back on. This is a good time for residence to review their emergency plans and update different ways of receiving alerts and warnings. It’s a good practice to continually monitor the weather during an impending storm, that way you are aware of any changes that may suddenly occur in the weather."
Rooda added that the three forms of communication could include weather radios, weather apps and local media.
