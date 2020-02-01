LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Breaking news out of Lawrence.
The man isolated under suspicion of having Coronavirus is not infected.
“We are pleased that test results were negative and that the patient remains in good health. He had been released from LMH Health and was in a monitored, isolated living space following CDC guidelines,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “He will now be able to resume his normal routine, and there is no risk to the public.”
Coronavirus infections initially were diagnosed in Wuhan City, China, and have since been reported in travelers from this city to other locations in China and other countries including the United States.
No cases have been confirmed in Kansas.
