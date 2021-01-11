BATES COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Bates County Sheriff's Office and administrative building are closed after being threatened with an ambush.
According to a post from the sheriff's office on Facebook, they "received a threat toward law enforcement at the sheriff's office."
They said the threat was specific that the person was going to shoot law enforcement in an ambush as they exited the office.
They are asking that people say clear of the area.
UPDATE: According to the sheriff's office, one person has been taken into custody in connection with this threat.
They said there does not seem to be any other threat at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.