GENERIC: Bates County Sheriff's Office logo
(Via the Bates County Sheriff's Office on Facebook)

BATES COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Bates County Sheriff's Office and administrative building are closed after being threatened with an ambush. 

According to a post from the sheriff's office on Facebook, they "received a threat toward law enforcement at the sheriff's office." 

They said the threat was specific that the person was going to shoot law enforcement in an ambush as they exited the office. 

They are asking that people say clear of the area. 

UPDATE: According to the sheriff's office, one person has been taken into custody in connection with this threat. 

They said there does not seem to be any other threat at this time. 

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

