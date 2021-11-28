DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A person was struck on Kansas Highway 10 outside of Lawrence Sunday morning.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred between East 1900 Road and East 23rd Street early Sunday morning.
A person got out of their vehicle to assist in a separate crash and was then struck by a vehicle.
The westbound lanes of K-10 between E 1900 and E 23rd are closed as deputies investigate the accident.
