FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses following a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Friday night.
According to KHP, the incident happened at 9 p.m. on southbound I-35 at mile marker 193 in Franklin County.
They say a Jeep and Dodge Ram were going south for several miles while engaged in a road rage incident.
The person driving the pickup truck began tailgating the Jeep and then would speed up, drive beside the Jeep, then slow down and get behind the Jeep.
The pickup truck then changed lanes in front of the Jeep and came to a stop in the right lane, in front of it, at mile marker 193.
At that point, the person driving the pickup got out yelling and started walking to the driver side window of the Jeep.
According to everyone in the Jeep and another witness, an "unknown commercial motor vehicle" then hit the driver of the pickup truck while she was standing at the window.
That unknown vehicle also hit the rear, driver side quarter panel of the Jeep.
The unknown vehicle then kept going down the interstate.
According to that other witness, it might have had a blue bull rack cattle trailer attached to it.
Anyone who has information that can assist the authorities in their investigation is asked to call Technical Trooper William Bailiff at 785-217-3359.
