EDWARDSVILLE, KS (KCTV) -- Edwardsville police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run.
The Edwardsville Police Department posted about the incident, which happened in the 9700 block of Kaw Drive, just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.
The suspect vehicle could be a black 2002-2003 Nissan Murano, police said. It will have moderate to severe damage on the front passenger side.
The vehicle is suspected to have fled east into Kansas City, Kansas.
The Edwardsville police are asking anyone with information about the incident or anyone who sees a vehicle matching that description to call 911.
No further information is available at this time, including the condition of the pedestrian who was struck.
Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.
