INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Authorities said that one person was struck by a train near Independence Friday afternoon.
The incident happened around 3 p.m. in the area of Highway 24 and Wilson. Officials with the Independence Police Department said the person had been injured but did not elaborate on the extent of the injuries.
Authorities with Amtrak confirmed to KCTV5 News that a train heading from St. Louis to Kansas City was delayed near Independence Friday.
The officials said that no one on board the train was injured.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.