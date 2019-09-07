KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person is recovering after being shot Saturday night.
Officers were called to the 3000 block of East 32nd Street around 10:15.
Kansas City police confirmed to KCTV5 News that one person was shot, but their condition is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
