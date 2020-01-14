OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV/AP) -- Authorities have taken a person of interest into custody after a mother found her adult daughter dead in an Overland Park home.
Officers were called about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 5500 block of West 148th Terrace where the body of the woman who was in her 20s was found.
Media: In regards to the death investigation in the 5500 block of W.148th Terr. I will brief you W.148th Terr and Outlook. No phone calls please.— John P. Lacy (@OPPD_PIO) January 14, 2020
Police told KCTV5 News that they are not looking for any other suspects.
Police haven't released the woman's identify or her cause of death. But police spokesman Officer John Lacy says it appears to be “domestic in nature."
If you have any information, please contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8768 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.