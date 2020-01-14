OP Crahs.jpg

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV/AP) -- Authorities have taken a person of interest into custody after a mother found her adult daughter dead in an Overland Park home.

Officers were called about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 5500 block of West 148th Terrace where the body of the woman who was in her 20s was found.

Police told KCTV5 News that they are not looking for any other suspects.

Police haven't released the woman's identify or her cause of death. But police spokesman Officer John Lacy says it appears to be “domestic in nature."

If you have any information, please contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8768 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

