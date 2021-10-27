UPDATE: The red vehicle has been found in Kansas City, Missouri, near 14th and Prospect.
Police in KCMO have a person of interest in custody, too. They are working to confirm the person in custody is the same suspect KCK was looking for.
Previous coverage is below.
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is looking for a suspect and vehicle in connection with a homicide that happened this morning.
IMPORTANT: The police are looking for a stolen, red Hyndai Tuscon in connection with this crime. It was last seen near 78th and I-70 in KCK. They are looking for a white female who is "possibly armed and definitely dangerous." She is described as being in her late 20s and having dark, longer hair.
The police are looking for this woman following a crime spree that lasted for hours. Police are still trying to piece together everything that happened, as several violent crimes happened at different locations.
They believe the woman first stole a car from Sam’s Club near the Legends Shopping Center around 7:30 a.m.
She was then involved in a hit and run around 10:15 a.m. near 82nd and State Avenue.
Following that crash, police say she broke into a home and attacked a woman, stabbing her. Officers say the woman is expected to survive.
Then, around 1:15 p.m., police got a call that a man was shot dead in his driveway and his vehicle was missing.
Police have been searching for the woman since the first attack. They’ve shared home surveillance video of her and the vehicle she was last seen driving.
“She should be considered armed and dangerous at this time and stay away from her,” said Tom Tomasic with the KCKPD. “She's got a heck of a spree going on right now, and we need to stop her and hope she doesn't continue.”
KCTV5 News spoke to one neighbor who said he heard banging on his door but did not answer. Then, he looked outside and saw a large police presence.
Police are asking anyone with information about the woman or anyone who sees the vehicle to immediately call 911.
