KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Detectives say a person of interest is in custody after a violent crime spree that included a homicide in Kansas City, Kansas.
Investigators believe the same woman was involved in a hit-and-run, stabbing, and shooting.
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, recovered a vehicle that KCK investigators were searching for in connection with the killing and arrested a woman.
Police say the string of violent crimes began around 7:30 a.m., when a woman stole a vehicle from Sam’s Club near the Legends Outlets shopping center.
KCK police say they were called to a hit-and-run around 10:15 a.m. near 82nd and State Avenue.
“A white female had backed into another car that was following her from a hit-and-run and she took off running from the vehicle,” Officer Tom Tomasic with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said.
Investigators say the woman then broke into another woman’s home near 78th and Tauromee Avenue and stabbed her. The woman who was stabbed is expected to survive.
“Maybe about an hour before this incident occurred or we became aware of it, there was an extreme amount of kicking and beating on the front door and the side window,” neighbor David Stevenson said. “My wife and I both got up to check things out, to see what was going on. There was a large police presence. Officers with canines.”
Other neighbors came home from work to check on their houses after word quickly spread on social media about the stabbing.
“Checked my house out to make sure nobody had broken in,” neighbor Ron Piersee said. “The message went out for everybody to lock their doors and stay inside.”
Around 1:15 p.m., police were called to a shooting near 78th and Sandusky Avenue. That is one block away from the stabbing.
“We found one male dead in his driveway from gunshot wounds. His vehicle had been taken,” Tomasic said. “We believe maybe he had come home, and she came out and confronted him to get his vehicle.”
KCMO police found the vehicle the suspect was driving near 14th and Prospect. Police arrested a white female who matched the KCK suspect’s description.
Neighbors are still in disbelief that a man was killed outside of his own home.
“He didn't deserve what happened to him. He was a great neighbor. A great guy,” Piersee said. “He really was.”
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run, stabbing, or shooting is asked to call the KCK Police Department or 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.