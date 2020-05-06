Police are investigating after two men were shot and killed Wednesday morning.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after two men were shot and killed Wednesday morning. 

Officers were called just after 2:45 a.m. to a gas station in the 5400 block of Winner Road on a reported shooting. Approximately 10 minutes later, another shooting call came out in the 5300 block of Williamsburg Court.

Officers located a man dead outside the gas station on Winner Road who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. 

A second man was located inside an apartment on Ninth Street. He was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was also pronounced dead at that scene.

One person of interest is in custody in relation to both shootings.

Anyone with information please call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest could result in up to a $25,000 cash reward.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.