KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after two men were shot and killed Wednesday morning.
Officers were called just after 2:45 a.m. to a gas station in the 5400 block of Winner Road on a reported shooting. Approximately 10 minutes later, another shooting call came out in the 5300 block of Williamsburg Court.
Officers located a man dead outside the gas station on Winner Road who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
A second man was located inside an apartment on Ninth Street. He was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was also pronounced dead at that scene.
One person of interest is in custody in relation to both shootings.
Anyone with information please call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest could result in up to a $25,000 cash reward.
