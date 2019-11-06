PETTIS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly police shooting in rural northwest Pettis County.
Pettis County sheriff's deputies say they responded to a disturbance at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday when someone came out and refused to put down the gun they were holding.
Officers fired hitting and killing that person. The sheriff's department said none of their deputies were hurt.
The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Pettis County Sheriff's Office.
Update: The officer involved shooting is being investigated by the @MSHPTrooperDDCC & the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing. @SheriffBond #MSHP pic.twitter.com/Hz8o9Hu1Ig— MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) November 6, 2019
