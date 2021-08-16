WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- We are learning more about led to eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte County being shut down on Monday afternoon.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, a person was hit on I-70 at the 416 mile marker at 2:48 p.m. That is just east of 65th Street in Kansas City, Kansas.
The log says that a person standing in the "acceleration lane" was hit by a 2016 BMW X5.
The pedestrian, identified as 30-year-old Ashley Grace Olivo, died from her injuries.
No further information is available at this time.
