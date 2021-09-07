Police lights tape generic
Getty Images

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A person is in custody after a man died following a shooting late Monday evening. 

Officers were called about 11:45 p.m. to a house in the 7500 block of East 117th Place on an ambulance call.

A man was rushed to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Several hours later, the victim had died of his injuries.

A person of interest has been identified and taken into custody. Detectives will be working with the prosecutor’s office to submit a casefile to them for consideration of charges.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact detectives directly at 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case, or any unsolved case in Kansas City.

