INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after someone was fatally shot inside a restaurant on Saturday evening.
Police were called to the Thai Spice restaurant in the 18900 block of E. Valley View Parkway at 7:20 p.m.
When police arrived, they found an employee who had been fatally shot.
Police have detained a person of interest, who is also an employee.
People were eating at the restaurant when the shooting happened.
No other information is available at this time.
